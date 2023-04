× Expand Image: PrideFest - https://www.pridefest.com/ PrideFest Milwaukee PrideFest

Pridefest returns to Milwaukee's lakefront from June 1-3! You can win a pair of tickets to their show from Shepherd Express!

To enter, simply fill out the form below before May 15. Winners will be notified via email, so be sure to use an email address that you regularly check!

You can purchase tickets here.