Win Tickets to The Lumineers at American Family Insurance Amphitheater!

The Lumineers are coming to American Family Insurance Amphitheater on August 26 with special guest James Bay! The two-time Grammy nominated Lumineers are touring in support of their fourth album, 2022’s Brightside. The album was top ten in both the U.S. and Canada and the title track reached Number 1 on Billboard’s Alternative National Airplay and Adult Alternative Airplay charts—the sixth time the band has topped the latter chart in less than 10 years.. You can win a pair of tickets to the second session of the event from Shepherd Express!

