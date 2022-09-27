× Expand Photo: Edessa School of Fashion Edessa School of Fashion designers Edessa School of Fashion designers: Stephanie Schultz, Andre Purdy, and Sabrina Lombardo

This Thursday, Edessa School of Fashion will host its annual fashion show at Merriment Social at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. The Third Ward’s newest fashion school was hit with many challenges as a small start-up during the pandemic but has managed to prevail. This show is a celebration of the hard work of everyone involved. Edessa School of Fashion is a small, yet resilient, educational institution committed to making the Midwest proud, one fabulously designed piece of clothing at a time.

Edessa School of Fashion is working to make a mark in the Midwest. “We’ve been working on this for four years. We are tiny, but not giving up,” says Una Van Duvall, chairperson of Edessa’s board of directors. “We had a lot of people who had nowhere else to go when the art institute closed. We began to look at ways to get into fashion.” After working through the pandemic to get their organization off the ground, Edessa School of Fashion is able to offer several four-year degree programs, including fashion merchandising and apparel design. The school’s goal is to offer degrees in a market with a high demand for workers, while remaining affordable and accessible.

“We wanted it to be affordable,” says Duvall. “Fashion is a major part of the gross national product. We want to get people into the real workforce.”

Dazzling Evening

Photo: Edessa School of Fashion New York Fashion Week - Sabrina Lombardo Edessa's Sabrina Lombardo's designs at New York Fashion Week

Edessa School of Fashion’s upcoming show is shaping up to be a dazzling evening filled with many talented designers. “We sell out, we always have. You get to see the student work. For students that are learning construction and apparel design, this is their showcase time,” says Duvall. “We are using the show as a fundraiser, to help gain support for next year. I can’t tell you all the surprises we have in store, but I can tell you it’s going to be so much fun.”

In addition to their recent expansion and upcoming show, Edessa School of Fashion was invited to participate in New York Fashion Week, earlier this month. “We have to brag a little bit. Before the show on the 29th, our students will be in New York for the New York Fashion Week. We are doing a couple runways and shows for that event as well,” says Duvall. “We’re a creative Midwest.”

After years of hard work and dedication, Edessa School of Fashion has much to be proud of. The school’s persistence to bring fashion industry accessibility is evident, and the Thursday night fashion looks to be a presentation of Edessa’s bright future. “Keep an eye on us,” says Duvall. “We’re going to make the Midwest proud.”

Edessa School of Fashion’s Annual Fashion Show will take place on Thursday, Sept. 29, at Merriment Social in Walker's Point at 240 E Pittsburgh Ave. For tickets and more information, visit Edessa.