Interview with Racine Public Library’s New Director Angela Zimmerman

CHRISTOPHER NAMOWICZ Angela Zimmerman - Racine Public Library

After a full year of being a pick-up and drop off only service, the Racine Public Library fully opened its doors to the public once again in April. With the reopening, there were a few prominent changes such as carpet being installed on the first-floor lobby, a cart for returning books and an indoor mask policy.

The biggest addition to the library, however, has been Angela Zimmermann, who became the new executive director of the Racine Public Library in November of 2020. After taking a college internship in Germany, teaching English in Chile and working in the private sector, Zimmermann became the head of the Mukwonago Community Library where, among other things, she expanded community services raising funds to create a MakerSpace and purchased 3D Printers and laser engraving machines for public use, increased community-focused programming by 70%, and brought the library and its services further out into the community beyond the physical walls.

This enthusiasm for sharing resources with the community has expanded into programs such as this summer’s “Lunch Break at the Library” which brings the diversity and culture of Racine’s various cuisines. The sharing of culture expanded into autumn as well with the Fall Literacy Festival that was held on September 11.

She kindly offered her time to discuss how her experiences have influenced her leadership and how libraries can enhance both community and knowledge.

What brought you to the field of library science?

I was in the private sector working as a translator since I speak German and Spanish. I had worked with a private company and got interested in web development, knowledge management, information, and architecture. After getting my master’s degree with that company, it just transcended into interest in working in a public library. I applied for a director’s position in Palmyra, Wisconsin. It was my first role in a public library and I absolutely fell in love with it.

What have you learned about Racine in your first several months that has impressed you the most?

There’s a lot going on in Racine. There’s a wide demographic and population who we serve which is important for our role as a public library because we want to align with the community’s needs as much as possible. Everyone has been extremely welcoming and I’ve been able to meet with many different organizations to create partnerships even during the pandemic. I get the impression that everybody in Racine wants the City to succeed and be better.

How has your experience teaching overseas influenced your current career?

The public library is a place for everyone to feel welcome and ensure inclusivity. I think my opportunity to work overseas has given me an excellent background in understanding and meeting people at their point of need.

Has your idea of leadership changed over the years?

I think any leader should strive to bring out the best in others. My goal as a leader here is ensure that everyone on staff has the tools and support they need to be successful in their positions. We’re all aligned according to our mission and we’re all working towards the same goals. The entire organization should be striving to serve our community in the best way possible.

What can events such as book festivals bring to the community of Racine?

The events promote the importance of a library within its community and the powerful resources it can offer. Our Literacy Festival is promoting the importance of having a library card and literacy in general. The foundation of everything we do is literacy and lifelong learning. We also have so many resources at the library that people don’t always realize such as access to technology, WIFI, and job resources. The festivals pull the community together.

Why do you think the library remains a strong force in the community?

The library should be a pillar in every community. In America, there are very few public places remaining and we’re here to provide a resource for anyone who wants to utilize it. Everybody is welcome through our doors.

Where do you see the future of libraries heading?

There are four critical areas that libraries fall into: education, workforce development, civic engagement and social services. We are already making strides in all of those areas. For instance, we just hired a social worker which aligns with the community’s needs. Technology, access, and equity; these are all vital things that every library should provide in their community. The sky’s the limit with partnerships and collaborations; we should be reaching out to the community and asking what they need from us. The library is no longer a passive role but an active role; we have to be part of the conversations that take place within our communities to understand what they need so we can tailor accordingly.