‘Domestic Darkness: An Insider's Account of the January 6 Insurrection, and the Future of Right-Wing Extremism’ by Julie Farnam

One of the questions surrounding the January 6 assault on the Capitol is the failure of intelligence. How could federal agencies have been so blindsided?

With Domestic Darkness, we hear from one responsible official. Julie Farnam was the Capitol Police director of intelligence as events transpired, and according to her, she saw it coming. She was the primary editor of several intel assessments circulating in the weeks before January 6 among the Capitol Police’s leadership. According to her, she warned that the MAGA rally on that date will be bigger than previous events with “Congress itself” as the target. However, her predictions of trouble fell short of actual events. And in a revelation worthy of a Hollywood thriller, she admits to a romantic relationship with a police officer later accused of conspiring with the insurrectionists.

Much of Domestic Darkness concerns the not unexpected difficulties of a woman in a law enforcement agency still dominated by men and excluded from the “cop network.” She also provides a valuable account of the various groups that took part in the insurrection and the parts played by officials in other government agencies. Why hasn’t the media seized on the role of Michael Flynn’s younger brother, Gen. Charles Flynn, in the National Guard’s slow response to the assault?

Farnam concludes Domestic Darkness with the warning that January 6 might be history, but the forces behind it are still at large, waiting to grab the levers of power.

