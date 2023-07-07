July 2023 Book Events

× Expand Poetry in the Park 2023

Being outdoors is one of the best parts of summertime. Community organizers at Woodland Pattern Book Center know that too and are hosting a series of Poetry in the Park events. Join other poetry lovers at Juneau Park, July 11 at 6:30 p.m. to hear readings from poets Derrick Harriell, Sean Enfield, Tiffany Miller Blooms and Melissa Mursch-Rodriguez. All four of these accomplished poets will read selections from their own work. Learn more about this event at woodlandpattern.org/events/poetry-in-the-park-july-2023.

'The Spare Room' by Andrea Bartz

Cool off and enjoy a double header author appearance at the Elm Grove Public Library 7 p.m., July 13 when sisters, Andrea Bartz and Julia Bartz will discuss the releases of their new books.

Andrea’s The Spare Room tells the story of Kelly, a woman who’s down on her luck after her fiancé calls off their wedding, leaving her jobless, friendless, and all alone during the pandemic lockdown. Kelly reconnects with a childhood friend who is now a successful author, and rather quickly, Kelly finds herself involved in a threesome with the friend and her husband. Everything is great at first, but when Kelly discovers they’ve done this before and their previous partner has gone missing, she fears she may actually be in danger.

'The Writing Retreat' by Julia Bartz

Julia’s debut book, The Writing Retreat, is also a thriller with plenty of twists and turns. Alex, a young author, is invited to attend a month-long writing retreat at a remote estate. Other writers have been invited too, and are in competition to write a full-length novel, from scratch, in that month. Whomever writes the best novel will get a much-coveted publishing deal. As Alex tries to stay focused on writing the best novel, strange things begin to happen at the estate. When one of the other writers goes missing during a snowstorm, Alex realizes there may be something more horrific happening, and she must discover the truth before time runs out.

Both The Spare Room and The Writing Retreat are excellent thrillers that keep you engaged to the end. To learn more and register for this free event, visit elmgrovewi.org/FormCenter/Library-3/Andrea-Bartz-in-conversation-with-Julia--131.

'Quadzilla Finds His Footing' by AJ Dillon

Packer fans will want to bring their kiddos up to Grafton by 9:30 a.m., July 19 to see AJ Dillon, Green Bay running back, read his new children’s book Quadzilla Finds His Footing. The story is a positive and uplifting tale of sticking with new challenges, even when you think you want to give up. Dillon will appear at the Kacmarcik Center for Human Performance. Get tickets for this event at allevents.in/grafton/aj-dillon-book-reading-quadzilla-finds-his-footing/10000667045841067.

'Kodachrome Milwaukee' by Adam Levin

If you are someone who believes the old adage that “A picture is worth a thousand words” you will love to see Adam Levin, author of Kodachrome Milwaukee, when he appears at Boswell Books on July 21, 6:30 p.m. Levin, curator of the Old Milwaukee Facebook group and author of a previous book, Fading Ads of Milwaukee, has put together a beautiful new book featuring more than 140 full-color photos featuring moments of Milwaukee, frozen in time. Kodachrome Milwaukee includes never-before-seen pictures of County Stadium, the Domes, Brady Street, Mayfair Mall and so much more. To learn more and register for this free event, click here.