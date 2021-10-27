Southeast Wisconsin’s Virtual Celebration of Books

× Expand Photo via Southeast Wisconsin Festival of Books Southeast Wisconsin Festival of Books

For bibliophiles, a festival of books sounds divine, and the 12th Annual Southeast Wisconsin Festival of Books promises to be nothing short of just that. Presented by the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Waukesha and their bookstore partner, Books & Company of Oconomowoc, this year’s Festival will be a two-day virtual celebration of authors, books, and the many ways that literature transports readers beyond their lived experiences.

This year’s Festival will kick off on Friday, Nov. 5 at 7pm with a keynote presentation by New York Times bestselling author Elizabeth Berg. Berg will be in conversation with Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Book Editor Jim Higgins to discuss her memoir, I’ll be Seeing You. Programming continues Saturday, Nov. 6, featuring author panel discussions and four different writers’ workshops.

Among the many authors who will appear are Barrett Swanson (Lost in Summerland) and Martha Bergland (The Birdman of Koshkonong). Short story, essay and poetry contests for young writers at the middle school and high school levels will round out the weekend’s events. For more information and to register for program sessions, please visit www.sewibookfest.com