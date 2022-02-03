The Power of Scenery (Bison Books), by Dennis Drabelle

The Power of Scenery by Dennis Drabelle

Niagara Falls is one of the world’s natural wonders—and it was turned into a tacky tourist magnet. With that in mind, Frederick Law Olmsted (designer of New York’s Central Park and a stretch of Milwaukee’s lakefront) was determined to preserve the sublime beauty of Yosemite while making it accessible as a national park. Dennis Drabelle investigates Olmsted’s role at Yosemite and the influence his blueprint had on the national park system. Simply put, Olmsted’s envisioned leaving nature alone, building a few roads for access and planting a few rustic structures in harmony with the wilderness. It wasn’t easy for Olmsted. The Power of Scenery chronicles many ugly encounters with politicians and entrepreneurs determined to ugly-up his best-laid plans.