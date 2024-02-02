The Times that Try Men’s Souls: The Adams, the Quincys, and the Battle for Loyalty in the American Revolution, by Joyce Lee Malcolm

The Times That Try Men's Souls by Joyce Lee Malcolm

The U.S. endured two civil wars, one commonly called the Civil War and the other better known as the American Revolution. The latter is definable as a civil war because Americans fought on opposing sides. Most historians agree that roughly one third of Americans were for independence, one third against it and everyone one else ducked until the war ended. The Times that Try Men’s Souls focuses on the American Revolution’s divisive outcome in the lives of two prominent New England families, the Adams and the Quincys. For Samuel Quincy, friends with John Adams and John Hancock, the Revolution caused him to leave his wife (they disagreed politically) and sail to exile in England. Others from that circle made similar choices, often fleeing from mob violence. As author Joyce Lee Malcolm (of George Mason University) writes, civil wars are often the worst wars for tearing intimate relationships apart.

