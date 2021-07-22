Wisconsin Farms and Farmers Markets: Tours, Trails and Attractions (Globe Pequot), by Kristine Hansen

Back when farmers markets were scarce in Milwaukee, many locals drove two-lane highways on Sunday afternoons, looking for fresh-picked produce from roadside stands. Nowadays, farmers markets are a short drive—even a brisk walk—from most neighborhoods in Milwaukee County.

Local writer Kristine Hansen surveys the entire state in Wisconsin Farms and Farmers Markets and includes options for “day farmers” (pick your own raspberries in Jackson or strawberries in Hartford) and “farm stays” (the one in West Bend even has an outhouse for that pioneer experience). Wisconsin Farms and Farmers Markets includes a wealth of information on related topics such as county fairs, cider tastings and a useful guide to seasonal produce grown in the Badger State.