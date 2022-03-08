Music Recital Remembers ‘Sarajevo’ at UWM

× Expand Photo via Houston Underground Saxophone Competition - Facebook Nicki Roman Nicki Roman

I wrote about a composition called Sarajevo two months ago. Most of what follows appeared in the Havok Journal, an online site for veterans, on Jan. 4, 2022. I’ve had to make very few changes. What I wrote is even more relevant now that Russia has invaded Ukraine. The music, a tribute to the suffering in Sarajevo, was relevant to the horror show that unfolded in Washington, DC a year prior when after listening to the war cries of a defeated President, the hordes stormed Congress almost destroying our democracy. How much more so is it now when the Russian despot unleashes his troops on neighboring Ukraine, also ironically attempting to overturn its democracy.

When a country is destroyed, innocent lives are lost. Those who illegally attempt to wrest power and find easy gains do not profit in the long run. But the losers are the simple citizens; they are of all colors, all faiths, all genders and many different nationalities.

Words and even pictures may strive to capture the anguish of those that are trodden under hobnailed boots but more often than not, words and even pictures fall short. Occasionally, the tragedy can be captured with sounds. Sound being an almost universal language.

Music without Borders

Willem van Merwijk (aka Guillermo Lago) is a Dutch composer who was invited to reestablish saxophone classes at the Sarajevo Academy of Music at the turn of the century. The city was ravished by the Bosnian war during the previous decade. The devastation fell heavily on all the inhabitants and more than echoes remained when, with the help of his friend Adnan Cico and others in Musicians without Borders, he founded Winds of Change, the first wind ensemble in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

× Expand Photo: willemvanmerwijk.com Guillermo Lago Guillermo Lago

The composition, Sarajevo, was dedicated to his friends in that city. It is one of six city sketches for saxophone quartet that comprise his suite Ciudades. In it you can feel the pain that is caused by civil war. It moved me to tears both times I heard it played in live concerts. They say music can soothe the soul of the savage beast. Perhaps if those assembled to storm Congress had heard this earlier in the day instead of the inflammatory words of disgruntled politicians, a tragedy could have been averted. Unfortunately, I doubt that it would have had any effect on Putin.

The students of UW-Milwaukee assistant professor of saxophone, Nicki Roman, will play it at a recital at UWM Friday, March 11 in the Fine Arts Recital Hall. The concert is free and will start at 7:30 p.m.

These sounds are worth more than a thousand words. Divisiveness kills; hate destroys. Pray for peace and harmony.