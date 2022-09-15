New Music Afternoon Soiree at Hawthorn Contemporary

× Expand Photo by Debra Zarne Ancia Sax Quartet Ancia Sax Quartet

The first of the 2022 -2023 Hawthorne Contemporary Gallery’s House Concerts will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. It will feature music by Milwaukee composers David Bohn, Phillip Sink and Yehuda Yannay. The musicians: Bohn, Matthew Sintchak, Erin Brooker-Miller and Bernard Zinck are local, all with impressive credentials.

The composers and performers will introduce the pieces on what promises to be a very interesting program. In many cases the ink is still wet on the musical scores. This will be an opportunity to extend one’s audial palette, some pieces using “instruments” that will not be found in the traditional symphonic orchestra.

Yannay’s new duo for saxophone and harp, performed by Sintchak and Brooker-Miller, is a piece in three movements. One movement, called “Hair and Nails Salon Music,” uses plastic combs to play the harp. It is a technique he invented in 1968 and used in “Coloring Book for the Harpist.”

There will be a premier of 15 miniatures for toy piano by Bohn. The pieces were selected from over a hundred submissions received in answer to a call for scores organized with the Composers’ Voice organization. Bohn will also play Yannay’s “No Bohns About It,” which premiered in January. Zinck will premiere a series of vignettes for solo violin by composer Phillip Sink. The music is associated with paintings whose images will be displayed on an easel.

Entrance is free—bring a companion. A garden reception will be hosted after the concert. It’ll be a trifecta where all are winners: music for the ears, paintings for the eyes and food for the stomach. Flexible seating will allow for safe social distancing and masks are recommended.

More information can be found at hawthorncontemporary.com.