Save Money, See Laporte and Laugh

Though there’s usually some financial outlay involved in seeing live stand-up comedy, Rocky Laporte wants to save people money as they would go out to see him this holiday season.

As Laporte sees it, “They should come and see the show ‘cause they leave there feeling better and they saved themselves hundreds of dollars if they were out walking around shopping. And I think everyone cause use some joy around the holidays.” Laporte will perform at 8 p.m. Dec. 22 and Dec. 24 at The Improv (in The Corners of Brookfield at 201110 Lower Union St., Brookfield).

Laporte’s self-deprecating, observational shtick has brought joy in the form of peals of laughter from appreciative crowds for about 40 years. At this time of year, some in those crowds may be more needful of the uplift Laporte can provide.

“I think around Christmas time some people are sad cause maybe they can’t see their families, and laughing for over an hour makes you feel better. Deep down we all suffer from similar things, and it’s like taking medicine; people leave there feeling happy,” Laporte muses about the effect his artistry can have on a sour mood.

Power of Humor

And he can testify firsthand to the power of humor to raise people from life's direst depths of despair. “I’ve had people come up and thank me because they lost a loved one and needed to laugh again,” Laporte offers as to what comedy can do for the human spirit. It’s not like he and other comics give from stage without getting anything back though. “They are helping us as much we are helping them,” he explains of the kind of reciprocation he calls “a great exchange of energy.”

That same sort of generosity extends from the stage to his time and finances, as Laporte is vocal about supporting charities dear to him. His family’s experience with one particular disease especially set him on the course of being more of a giver.

“One of the things that got me going in that direction, I lost two sisters and my mother to cancer, so any show I can do to make people feel better is a plus,” Laporte says. Following the lead of his forebear in comedy, Danny Thomas, Laporte is also vocal in his support for Memphis’ St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, known for its treatment of youngsters afflicted with cancer.

Make Fun of Yourself

And just as Thomas did with his Lebanese upbringing. Laporte incorporates elements of his Italian heritage into his act. “I think as long as your making fun of yourself or your heritage, it’s fine. It’s not really mean humor, just meant to be funny. I think every nationality has something they do that’s unique,” Laporte claims of his own people group before adding, “unfortunately ours is eating.”

Also unfortunate in his estimation is how one of MTV's more infamous reality shows depicted Americans of Italian descent. “I think ‘Jersey Shore’ set us back about 20 years,” he laughs.

He’s prepared for any naysayers taking up seats at The Improv.

“Ninety-nine percent of people go to laugh and release stress; the other one percent were dragged there by their wives or girlfriends and just sit with their arms crossed and he’s pouting. But usually after a while, they jump on board and end up happy they came.”

Here Laporte is at another Improv location riffing on his Italian (or is it Cambodian?!) identity, among other topics...