A Summer Weekend for Music and Street Festivals

Riverwest24, the self-proclaimed People’s Holiday bike ride, worked hard to keep Riverwest weird with a full day (and night) of oddball events and music. On Saturday, Chicago’s Clickbait played Riverwest Arby’s. The quartet’s art-damage manifesto was musical angularity in action.

Meanwhile, the Granville Blues Fest bookended a pair of weekends with plenty of live music, a Gospel Fest, a Kid’s Fest and a caravan of food trucks. On Saturday evening Ivy Ford put on a show displaying her guitar mastery, venturing from Prince’s “Purple Rain” to Bob Marley and the Wailer’s “No Woman No Cry” for the appreciative dancers.

The Brady Street Festival returned to form with three stages of live music. Milwaukee’s most eclectic neighborhood was a bustling epicenter that delivered hip-hop, Latin jazz, polished pop and unruly roots music. On the east end of Brady, Vincent VanGreat and Ninja Sauce closed out the festival. When Ninja Sauce locks in, they are one of the finest bands Milwaukee has, from hypnotic soul to righteous funk. VanGreat had the audience in the palm of his hand and the addition of vocalist Amada Huff sweetened the deal.