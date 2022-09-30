Autumn at the Allis Returns

× Expand Autumn at the Allis

The Charles Allis Art Museum once again presents its free concert series, Autumn at the Allis. Visitors are invited to listen to local music artists and enjoy local eats alongside the Allis’ art collection every Thursday this October.

This year’s lineup features Johnathon Mayer with Liam Hayes, Steph Lippert, Derek Pritzl and Ellie Jackson, capturing music from psychedelic pop to R&B and country.

The weekly concerts will pair with local pizzeria, Flour Girl and Flame, who will be on site with their food truck for the first three events. The award-winning Ethiopian Cottage Restaurant will provide food for the final performance. A cash bar will also be available.

Ellie Jackson’s closing performance on Oct. 27 coincides with the opening of new contemporary art spaces at the Charles Allis. Experimental works by three artists will be featured in the new “Connecting Galleries.” Doors open at 7 p.m. Oct. 6 through Oct. 20 and 8 p.m. Oct. 27, allowing visitors to explore the museum prior to performances. Rich Frishman’s photography exhibition “Ghosts of Segregation: America’s Continuing Struggle” is currently on display.

Further information regarding Autumn at the Allis can be found at charlesallis.org/events.