Awkward Nerd Book Fair Taps into Nostalgia for Inaugural Event

× Expand Photo via bustle.com School book fair A school book fair

The first Awkward Nerd Book Fair is happening Sept. 18 at The Cooperage, but inspiration for the event dates back to childhood excitement over the classic school book fair. Walking into those pop-up stores filled with books, posters, and stationary was a favorite school day for many kids, especially the nerdy ones.

“You were a kid, but you felt like a grown up, ten bucks burning a hole in your pocket, and you get to do whatever you want with it,” says Lisa Romella, organizer of the Book Fair. As a kid Romella was a voracious reader and she says her mom always managed to scrape together some book money.

Romella is the owner of Awkward Nerd Events, a “geek themed events company” that creates experiences like an annual bus field trip to the Bristol Renaissance Faire, Made in Nerdwaukee (a craft fair event happening Oct. 8 at Faklandia Brewing), a monthly game night, and a popular winter Yule Ball at Turner Hall.

Although the Awkward Nerd Book Fair will appeal across all generations, the overall theme for the event is a 1990s book fair vibe, so expect a playlist that might take you back to your school dance or listening to TLC or Nirvana on your Walkman and some artifacts from that decade in the raffle prize basket.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

The event vendors are a mix of Milwaukee booksellers, authors (full disclosure, the author of this article is one of them), and artists offering books, comics, and games.

“It’s important for me to lift other Milwaukeeans up and in particular I don’t think Milwaukee always does a great job of honoring its nerds,” Romella explains. “I think we’re spread out all over the place, so I want Awkward Nerd Events to be loud and out there to say if you are a geek, these are your people, if you’re a tertiary geek, come learn something new.”

Other fun stuff includes a photobooth, craft area, a story telling hour with the authors, and themed cocktails. Kids are welcome at this one, but like Awkward Nerd Event’s other offerings, the event is geared more towards adults enjoying their geeky interests.

Awkward Nerd Book Fair takes place Sunday, September 18 at The Cooperage, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tickets are $9 advance or $15 at the door and available here: awkwardnerdevents.com.