Brewery District to Host Farmers Market

Beginning June 10, Milwaukee’s Brewery District will host its inaugural Farmers Market Fridays at 3 p.m. at Preservation Park, 925 W. Juneau Ave.

Sponsored by Interstate Parking and Brilliant DPI, the Farmers Market, which will be held through Oct. 28, will include local artists and artisans, food trucks, and farm vendors. From 3 to p.m., visitors can also enjoy live entertainment and sip cold beverages from the Best Place Beer Garden. Interstate Parking will offer discounted parking validations with market purchases.

“When you think about how many benefits farmers markets provide communities, it’s really quite incredible,” said Erin Stenum, manager of the Brewery Neighborhood Improvement District No. 1, the group which organizes the Farmers Market. “For our community, the Brewery District Farmers Market provides access to fresh and nutritious food and fosters social connectivity after so much isolation. Farmers markets serve small businesses, connecting farmers and entrepreneurs, and promote foot traffic to nearby businesses.”

According to a recent press release, “the Brewery District Farmers Market is a part of the Neighborhood Improvement District No. 1’s commitment to community development and engagement to sustain the historic Pabst Brewing Company complex neighborhood redevelopment.”

Spanning approximately eight city blocks and located between Interstate 43, Fiserv Forum and the Deer District, the new Brewery District is home to more than 70 businesses, historic event and entertainment spaces, nearly 800 apartments, and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health.

For more information, visit thebrewery.org.