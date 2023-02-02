General Mitchell International Offers Winter Getaway Options

With every cold morning in Milwaukee, undoubtedly many are fantasizing of a warm weather getaway. Fortunately, the city is home to a world-class airport for a market of our size, which has partnered with several airlines that offer vacation options to destinations that do not require extra layers of clothing.

Domestically, the airport provides daily service to warm weather destinations such as Fort Myers, Orlando, Phoenix, and Tampa, and seasonal daily service to Sarasota. The has been some changes for those who want to go south of the border to Mexico or the Caribbean. In the past if you wanted the package all-inclusive vacations, you had to go down to Chicago and fly out of O’Hare. That has changed over the past several years. You can now take advantage of nonstop charter flights out of Milwaukee to Mexico and the Caribbean. Apple and Funjet Vacations offer flights to popular destinations like Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Montego Bay, and Punta Cana. Flying out of Milwaukee you avoid the extra expenses associated with having to travel down to Chicago. Additionally, Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport touts an exceptional customer experience, as a recipient of the 2021 ASQ Best Airport for North American airports.

For those who don't want to bring their heavy winter coats on their beach vacation, the airport has got you covered, though you may feel a bit chilly on the return flight. Many travelers may not know that the airport offers an inexpensive Coat Check service in the Summerfest Marketplace, located in the main terminal, before going to check in with security. For just $2 a day, travelers can store their coats and enjoy their tropical getaway without the added weight.

To ensure the best fare, travelers are encouraged to book their flights early. With a wide range of options and a commitment to providing outstanding customer service, Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is the perfect starting point for your winter escape to warmer climes. Plan your next getaway by visiting the General Mitchell International Airport website.