Get Your Cheese Curds with VISIT Milwaukee Pass

Whether fresh or fried, cheese curds have joined bratwurst and the fish fry as signature menu items that display Milwaukee’s unique culture.

Today VISIT Milwaukee announced the launch of the free Milwaukee Cheese Curd Pass which gives visitors and locals alike exclusive specials from over 20 area fried and fresh cheese curd purveyors.

According to Peggy Williams-Smith, president and CEO of VISIT Milwaukee, cheese curds are “always delectable and never bland, the Milwaukee cheese curd is a delicacy that’s not only cherished by locals, but also revered by foodies around the world.:

Along with discounted curds, anyone who downloads the pass before June will be entered to win free curds for a year. Additionally, anyone who checks in at every business on the Milwaukee Cheese Curd Pass by Dec. 31, 2022, will be eligible to win The Ultimate Cheese Giveaway.

The Milwaukee Cheese Curd pass is part of an ongoing series of passes launched by VISIT Milwaukee to increase tourism and grow visitor and local spending at partner businesses. This pass follows the popular Brew City Beer Pass, which has been used by more than 5,200 people, 23 percent of which are from out of state.

The Milwaukee Cheese Curd Pass’ launch will be celebrated with a special pop-up event May 12 from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at the Harley Davidson Museum's Motor Bar and Restaurant.

How It Works

The Milwaukee Cheese Curd Pass is built for use on mobile devices; however, the pass is unique in that it doesn’t require users to download an app. Sign up for the free pass on VISIT Milwaukee’s website, and then the pass is saved to your home screen. Once at a participating business, check in on the pass and then redeem the offer by showing the pass to a staff member.

Participating Businesses (More to be Added Soon)