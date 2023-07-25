Granville Blues Fest Heats Up

× Expand Photo Credit: Blaine Schultz Jamiah Rogers

Jamiah Rogers and Mandalyn and the Hunters closed out the first weekend of the Granville Blues Fest Sunday evening. Putting on a virtuosic display Rogers effortlessly wailed a solo with his guitar over his head recalling the leader of another trio, Jimi Hendrix.

× Expand Photo Credit: Blaine Schultz Mandalyn and the Hunters

Indiana’s Mandalyn and the Hunters set the stage with a powerful set of blues rock. Granville Blues Fest continues July 29-30. See more in our preview section here.