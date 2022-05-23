Help the Bees and Take a Break from Yardwork

× Expand Photo: Zoological Society of Milwaukee - zoosociety.org Bees on flowers

To help support Wisconsin’s native bee population, the Zoological Society of Milwaukee is encouraging homeowners to take a monthlong break from doing yardwork.

No Mow May, an initiative started by Dr. Israel Del Toro, assistant professor of biology at Lawrence University in Appleton, is a simple way to help native bees that are in danger due to loss of habitats and food sources, said Katie Krecklow, communications and public relations manager for the Zoological Society of Milwaukee. For example, the rusty patched bumble bee has been placed on the Federal Endangered Species List due to a significant population drop. Once found in 31 states, the bumble bee is now only found in 10, including Wisconsin and Illinois.

Delaying yard chores, such as mowing lawns and cleaning up gardens, give bees, which tend to hibernate in piles of leaves, under branches and in holes in the ground, the time they need to emerge from hibernation.

“No Mow May is a campaign to support overwintering pollinators and provide them with the resources they need at a critical point in their lifecycle,” Krecklow added.

Before giving the lawnmower a rest for a month, homeowners should check with their municipality to make sure there is no local ordinance against unkempt yards. “Even if you can’t leave your entire yard alone through May, consider the backyard, or at least a section,” said Krecklow.

In addition to participating in No Mow May, homeowners can attract pollinators to their yards by planting native plants such as wild geraniums, milkweed, and calico aster. “By creating pollinator-friendly habitats, we can combat biodiversity loss and support all sorts of wildlife,” said Krecklow.

For more information about No Mow May, or to print out a yard sign, visit zoosociety.org/NoMowMay.