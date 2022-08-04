Honoring the Legacy of Vel R. Phillips

× Expand Image via Eventbrite Proposed Vel R. Phillips Statue at Wisconsin Capitol

Beyond working as a politician and activist, Vel R. Phillips broke glass ceilings for women and African Americans throughout Wisconsin. Her legacy is one that should certainly be preserved, and a new initiative is underway to not only do that, but also to continue representing her values with a new endowment fund.

On Saturday, August 20, the Milwaukee Friends Meeting House (3224 N. Gordon Place) will raise funds for a future statue of Phillips to be commissioned, with intended placement on the State Capitol grounds in Madison. Fittingly, it would be the first statue on the grounds of any state capitol in the country to feature an African American woman. In addition to the gift to the state of Wisconsin, additional funds will benefit the Vel R. Phillips Legacy Fund, which will in turn fund statewide scholarships, underwrite housing for those in need, and support community initiatives in Milwaukee County.

A goal of raising $2.5 million for the project has been set, with more than $300,000 raised so far. This will not only commission the statue in Madison, but help establish the endowment fund, and ensure operations for distributions through the fund’s initial years.

“My mom’s legacy lives on. But there is more work to be done” said Mike Phillips, son of Vel R. Phillips via statement. “We must honor her legacy by investing in our kids. We must help kids find their own ‘firsts’. Together we can support our future leaders.”

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

The fundraiser event will feature music from Ravenna Lipchik, Ravenna Helson, and Funi Nakayama, performing baroque period pieces of Bach, Corelli, De Fesch, Biber and Handel. Admission to the event is free, and registration is currently open. Alternatively, if you would just like to support the Vel R. Phillips statue and endowment fund, you can make a donation online.

Vel R. Phillps was a leader and a trailblazer, and her legacy deserves to be discovered by future generations throughout Wisconsin. This campaign is a chance to not only make it permanent, but support the future generations of our state.