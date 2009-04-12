RSS
Fundraisers
3 Upcoming Fundraisers
What with the economy being the way it is, local theatre companies continue to look for ways to keep afloat. Between grants, subscriptions and single tickets sales, funds can still end up being relatively tight. In the interest of supplementing fu.. more
Apr 12, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Planned Chaos at the Polls
Who could forget Floridaand the infamous Katherine Harris, who refused to count legitimat Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, ,News Features more
Sep 18, 2008 12:00 AM Cory Liebmann News Features 5 Comments
The Supersuckers
Some time around Thanksgiving, The Supersuckers will celebrate their 20th anniversary as p Rolling Stone ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 10, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!