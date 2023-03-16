Kopp’s Welcomes ‘America’s Best Restaurants’ Roadshow

× Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman Kopp's sign Kopp's

If you’ve lived in Milwaukee, or even visited for a few days, you’ve likely been to Kopp’s Frozen Custard. Now a national spotlight is set to be cast on the local ice cream staple.

America's Best Restaurants, a national media and marketing company that highlights independent, locally-owned restaurants across the United States will feature Kopp’s this month. The ABR Roadshow will visit Kopp's on March 24 to showcase some of the restaurant's most popular dishes, and conduct an interview with manager Scott Borkin about Kopp's special place in the community.

Founded in 1951 by Elsa Kopp, Kopp's Frozen Custard has been a staple in Milwaukee for over 70 years. Elsa was assisted in her venture by Leon Schneider, founder of Leon's Frozen Custard, another icon of Milwaukee custard. She needed to be the breadwinner of the family as her husband had Parkinson’s and couldn’t work. Eventually, Elsa's son Karl took over the business.

Kopp's has been famous for its frozen custard since its inception, but the restaurant is also known for other menu items, including their chicken sandwich and Neuske's bacon, a Wisconsin staple. Kopp's has maintained its retro atmosphere, with employees still wearing the iconic all-white uniform that has become a trademark of the restaurant. You definitely know if you’ve stopped in for one of the two flavors of the day.

One of the most remarkable things about Kopp's, though, is that the restaurant has never advertised, relying solely on word-of-mouth to bring in customers. Even with no advertising, Kopp's is a wildly successful business, with Borkin estimating that they serve 8,000 to 10,000 people in a typical eight-hour day shift at the Glendale shop alone.

The upcoming visit from America's Best Restaurants is a testament to Kopp's enduring popularity and unique place in the community. The ABR Roadshow will film at Kopp's Glendale location from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on March 24. The finished episode featuring Kopp's will be premiered on the ABR Facebook page and America's Best Restaurants' website, allowing fans of Kopp's and lovers of independent restaurants across the country to experience the magic of this iconic Milwaukee establishment.