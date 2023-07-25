Light The Hoan to Celebrate ‘Hoanchella’

× Expand Illustration by Michael Burmesch Hoan Bridge with rainbow lights

Light the Hoan, the nonprofit organization dedicated to illuminating Milwaukee's Hoan Bridge, has unveiled plans for a dazzling event, Hoanchella, set to take place on the Milwaukee River and the shores of Lake Michigan on August 17. The event, in collaboration with DJ Shawna, will serve as the launch of Light the Hoan's campaign to illuminate the east side of the Hoan Bridge, transforming the city's skyline.

"Hoanchella represents a way for Milwaukee to come together, celebrate the beauty of the lit Hoan bridge, and show its support in seeing the project through to completion," said Erika Smith, Executive Director of Light the Hoan. She expressed her excitement about how the illuminated east side of the Hoan Bridge will create a unique character in the Milwaukee skyline, leaving a powerful first impression on the city and becoming a point of pride for Milwaukeeans and future generations.

Tickets for Hoanchella are available now, offering attendees two exclusive experiences. The VIP Cruise tickets will grant access to a cruise on the Miss Wisconsin, providing a front-row view of a fireworks show and two exclusive DJ sets by DJ Shawna. For those who prefer to enjoy Hoanchella from their private boats, 18 VIP Boat Experience tickets include a boat slip at Lakeshore Park. Land spectators are also encouraged to participate from special viewing areas along the Milwaukee Riverwalk, with specific locations to be announced soon.

Ian Abston, Board Vice President of Light the Hoan and President of The Hoan Group, expressed his enthusiasm, stating that Hoanchella will be the most unique event of the summer, reflecting the fresh and innovative thinking that drove the lighting of the Hoan Bridge in the first place. He invites the community to join in celebrating Milwaukee's bright and vibrant future and share their love for the city.

DJ Shawna will headline Hoanchella aboard the Miss Wisconsin as it floats down the Milwaukee River and into the marina. The music will synchronize with a light show on the Hoan Bridge, followed by a fireworks display, lighting up the night sky along Milwaukee's waterfront.

"By leveraging the city's architectural wonders and natural beauty, this unique spectacle creates a sense of civic pride and positions Milwaukee as a beacon of innovation and creativity," said DJ Shawna.

The festivities will begin around 7 p.m. at Lakeshore Park, continuing along the Milwaukee River and turning around at Lakefront Brewery at 7:45 p.m. Attendees will then return to the Hoan Bridge, where DJ Shawna will take the stage at 8 p.m.

For more information about Hoanchella and to purchase tickets, visit Hoanchella.com