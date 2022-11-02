Live Music, Spoken Word at Vegetarian Alcoholic Show

× Expand Photo by DeWook via Bryan Cherry - Facebook Bryan Cherry Bryan Cherry

Var Gallery is hosting a fundraiser benefiting Vegetarian Alcoholic Press this Thursday, November 3rd from 7-10 p.m. The event will feature live music from singer-songwriter Bryan Cherry and Kyle Thomas Smith of local band Social Caterpillar, plus poetry from spoken word artists Kelsey Marie Harris and CJ Scruton.

Vegetarian Alcoholic Press recently became a nonprofit after eight years of being independent. Their books are sold all over the country to shops in Chicago, New York, St. Louis, Fargo, Missoula and more. “A small press has a lot of expenses and very seldom sells enough books to maintain operations,” VAP founder Freddy La Force says. “We're hoping this fundraiser can give us a boost in publishing top notch books of poetry, fiction, art and beyond, as well as curating events and artistic community outreach here in Milwaukee.”

The performers are longtime friends of VAP; in fact, Cherry and Harris are on the board of directors. In addition to music and poetry on Thursday, there will be a full bar, games and raffle prizes from local businesses including MKE Film Festival, Odd Duck, Nessum Dorma and more.

Visit Vegetarian Alcoholic Press’ website here.