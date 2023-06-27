Marcus Performing Arts Center Announces Rainbow Summer: HIGHLIGHT Lineup

× Expand Image via Milwaukee Downtown Evanescent

The Marcus Performing Arts Center (MPAC) and Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 recently announced the return of Rainbow Summer: HIGHLIGHT featuring Evanescent, set to take place from July 18 to 22. This five-night extravaganza will showcase a vibrant fusion of live music, art, food trucks, activities, and more, promising a memorable experience for all attendees.

At the heart of the event is the highly anticipated art installation, "Evanescent" by Atelier Sisu. The display will encompass the majority of the MPAC Outdoor Grounds, with three sets of four bubbles spanning over 1,400 square yards. Peruvian sculptor and industrial designer Renzo B. Larriviere, along with spatial architect and artist Zara Pasfield, lead Atelier Sisu, an award-winning Sydney-based art practice aiming to provide a unique spatial experience.

Each evening of Rainbow Summer: HIGHLIGHT will feature captivating performances by regional artists, further enhancing the festive atmosphere. The artist lineup is as follows:

Tuesday, July 18: FunkadesiWednesday, July 19: Melody AngelThursday, July 20: ESSOFriday, July 21: ECLIPSE: Dark Side of the MoonSaturday, July 22: Mucca Pazza (Versiti Family Day)

"We're so excited to welcome the community to our newly renovated outdoor grounds for Rainbow Summer: HIGHLIGHT," said John Hassig, the Director of Programming & Education at MPAC. "There's truly something for everyone, and we look forward to celebrating the return of Rainbow Summer with such high-energy musical performances."

The weeknight performances will begin at 7 p.m., while the Saturday evening performance will begin at 6:30 p.m. In addition to the music, attendees can enjoy bubble playtime by Michelle Hackett from 5:30-7:30 p.m. each evening.

For more information about Rainbow Summer: HIGHLIGHT, visit the Marcus Performing Arts Center website.