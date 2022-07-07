Midsummer Festival of the Arts Returns to Sheboygan, July 16 and 17

× Expand Photo via John Michael Kohler Art Preserve John Michael Kohler Art Preserve Midsummer Festival of the Arts, July 17, 2021.

Midsummer Festival of the Arts—a free, family-friendly blend of art, music, food, and fun—returns to downtown Sheboygan on Saturday and Sunday, July 16 and 17.

One hundred juried artist booths will surround the John Michael Kohler Arts Center and feature paintings, photographs, furniture, jewelry, ceramics, glass, textiles, and much more. However, it’s not only the artists’ offerings that draw the crowds.

Music lovers will enjoy four free concerts. Saturday’s performances feature Cousin Curtiss at 11:30 a.m. and Bandits on the Run at 2 p.m. Sunday brings Copper Box to the stage at 11:30 a.m. and Doctor Nativo at 2 p.m.

All ages can create their own make-it-take-it souvenir in the Workshop Tent and make their mark on a collaborative work of art in the Community Arts Tent.

Foodies will discover an extensive lineup of food trucks including JMKAC’s whimsical Culinary Art Car.

Inside the Arts Center, there are eight galleries to explore. Five “Ways of Being” themed exhibitions invite viewers to ask, “What if we look to art to reshape our world?”

Admission: free

Location: 608 New York Ave., Sheboygan

Hours: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Information: JMKAC.org (920) 458-6144

Midsummer Festival of the Arts is presented by the John Michael Kohler Arts Center in partnership with presenting sponsors Acuity and Lake 98.1, with support from Sheboygan Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac, Bank First, Meijer, Sheboygan Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM. Additional support provided by Parker John's BBQ& Pizza, and SarrikClean.

