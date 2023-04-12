Milwaukee Film Festival Announces 2023 Line-up

× Expand Image via Milwaukee Film MIlwaukee Film Fest 2023 Opening Night

One of the largest regional festivals in the U.S., the Milwaukee Film Festival will host 283 films from 51 countries from April 20-May 4, 2023.

The 15th annual festival, presented by Associated Bank, will be held at the magnificently restored Oriental Theatre, as well as at the Times Cinema and Avalon Theater. The festival lineup is comprised of 135 feature films (including 62 documentary films and 73 fiction films) and 148 short films. Over 53% of features and 55% of short films are directed by women or nonbinary filmmakers.

Highlights include new work from celebrated documentarian Ondi Timoner, scheduled to be in attendance with three of her acclaimed films (King Coal, The Tuba Thieves, Max Roach: The Drum Also Waltzes), as well as fiction films spanning the globe, from Kenya to Colombia to Australia and all points in between.

“As ever, our lineup remains true to the goals of depth and breadth of stories and filmmakers for audiences in our community,” explained Milwaukee Film’s artistic director, Cara Ogburn. “As one of the largest regional festivals in the country we are excited to bring these films to our engaged and inquisitive audiences and bring in filmmakers to meet you all too!” she concluded.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

All films will screen at least once in-cinema and 41% of the lineup will be available virtually for all-access pass holders from May 1-7.

Opening Night on Thursday, April 20 at the Oriental Theatre will feature the red-carpet, world premiere of the Wisconsin-set documentary, “Mom & Dad’s Nipple Factory.” Following the screening is the Opening Night Party at the Pritzlaff Building (143 W. St Paul Ave.) with performances from the alternative, electronic “retrofuture” duo Immortal Girlfriend and DJ JAYX.

The full program line-up is now available digitally and as a downloadable PDF and will be available in print on April 14, at the Oriental Theatre and multiple locations citywide.

TICKET INFORMATION

The online Box Office opens on mkefilm.org on April 10 for Milwaukee Film Members and on April 12 for the General Public. In-person box offices open April 14-19 from 3-7 p.m. daily at the Oriental Theatre; April 20-May 4 the Box Office opens one hour before the first screening and closes 20 minutes after the last screening starts.

Box Offices at the Festival’s participating cinemas, The Avalon Theater and Times Cinema will be open from April 21-May 4.

ALL-ACCESS PASSES

An All-Access Festival Pass provides access to every public Film Festival screening, including the Opening Night film and party and films on Standby. It also includes full access to all virtual screenings. If you have an All-Access Festival Pass please arrive at the theater at least 30 minutes before showtime. You’ll get to enter the theater without waiting in the ticket-holder line!

$625 General Public

$525 Milwaukee Film Members

OPENING NIGHT FILM

Includes admission to Opening Night Party

$20 General Public$18 Seniors (60+), Students/Educators and Military Members (with ID) $17 Milwaukee Film Member

OPENING NIGHT PARTY

$15 General Public$12 Milwaukee Film Member

PREMIUM SCREENINGS

$20 General Public$18 Seniors (60+), Students/Educators and Military Members (with ID) $17 Milwaukee Film Member

REGULAR SCREENINGS

$15 Adults$14 Seniors (60+), Students/Educators and Military Members (with ID) $13 Milwaukee Film Member $8 Children (12 and under)