Milwaukee Krampusnacht is Upon Us Once More

Photo by Troy Freund Photography Krampus A Krampus roams around the grounds of the Milwaukee Brewery District, during the 2022 Krampusnacht event.

German and Austrian folklore hold that during Advent, St. Nicholas will bring gifts and treats to children that have behaved all year. The day before his visit, an ugly horned beast called the “Krampus” comes at night to scare children that have been bad, and maybe carry them away in his basket. Even adults are wary.

Milwaukee gets its chance to celebrate the evening with the sixth annual edition of Krampusnacht, being held from 3-10 p.m., Dec. 3, in the Brewery District. The event is being held there for the second time, with Juneau Ave. being cordoned off between Nineth and 11th streets. An estimated 2,500 people came to the visually appealing, historic backdrop to enjoy the festivities last year.

The atmosphere is creepy and fun with a variety of activities set up at Best Place (Blue Ribbon Hall), Amped, Pilot Project, and Nō Studios. Kid’s Krampus Hour is a festival favorite, where children can make craft projects with visits by the Krampus and St. Nick. Presentations by Al Ridenour (author of “The Krampus and the Old, Dark Christmas”), and Chad Lewis (“Winter Legends and Lore”) will also keep them entertained.Imported from Rhinelander, this year features an inaugural Hodag Calling Contest and whether this mythical beast will appear is anyone’s guess. There’s a Comedy Roast of Santa Claus, Awkward Nerd Events Trivia, a Krampus Creepy Village miniature building contest, ghost storytelling by Heidi Erickson and Angela Rose, tarot readers, and a Krampus photo booth.

There’s a screening of Santa Claus Conquers the Martians, starring a 12-year old Pia Zadora, hosted by Dr. Destruction’s Crimson Theatre. American Ghost Walks is also leading 45-minute bus tours during the event.

“Pilot Project is new space we’re using, and they opened last year,” said Tea Krulos, the event’s director. “They came up with a special ‘Biere de Krampus’ brew, a French farmhouse ale, available in limited six-pack supplies. Everything just keeps getting bigger and more popular. The early part of the afternoon is geared toward family-friendly activities.”

As with the first event in 2018, once night falls … the air is charged. Numerous Krampus figures roam through the area, people are dressed in scary outfits, and “The American Ghost Walks Krampus Parade” steps off at 7:00 p.m., sharp.

Marching Down Juneau

× Expand Photo by Troy Freund Photography Kramp Up Crew The 2022 American Ghost Walk Krampus Parade featured over 100 costumed participants marching a two-block route along Juneau Avenue.

“It’s a highlight,” Krulos said. “Last year, we had 100 people dressed in all manner of costumes. They marched down Juneau Ave., two blocks—it’s accessible, if you want to be in the parade, sign up. We’re fortunate to have people help, and to be back in the brewery district.” Best Place will have their special “German Glühwein.” Food and drink will also be available at the Eleven25 Building Food Court, On Tap, Central Waters Brewing, Amped, and a selection of food trucks along 10th Street providing more options for indoor-outdoor dining.

The origins of the Milwaukee event spun out of the Milwaukee Paranormal Conference and a Minnesota Krampus group.

“The city has been very helpful, also the neighborhood improvement district for this site, and it’s an organic approach where people want to help by volunteering,” said Krulos. “I spend most of the event troubleshooting, making it all run smoothly, which reminds me why I do it…seeing people having a good time with each other.

“It’s a social mixer, and a good one, with a good variety of people enjoying themselves and the event.”

General admission tickets are $7.50, and available through milwaukeekrampusnacht.com.