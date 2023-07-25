Milwaukee Recreation to Host ‘Foam Bubble Party’ at Three Playgrounds

× Expand Image via charmedlightph Getty Images/iStockphoto 1370109075

Milwaukee Recreation is gearing up for a bubbly affair as it prepares to host a ‘Foam Bubble Party’ at three different playgrounds across the city. The event, scheduled for Wednesday, August 2, promises an hour of fun as participants get to play in a sea of bubbles.

The Foam Bubble Party will feature a professional foam blasting cannon that will unleash a mound of bubbles at Franklin Square, Green Bay, and Clovernook playgrounds. Children aged 6 to 17 are invited to partake in the joy of being immersed in a mesmerizing world of foam. The event offers the perfect opportunity for young ones to play and dance as music will be provided at the sud-filled event.

The foam will first hit Franklin Square Playground at 11 a.m., followed by stops at Green Bay Playground at 1 p.m., and Clovernook at 3 p.m. Attendance to the Foam Bubble Party is free; however, participants must submit permission slips signed by a parent or guardian upon arrival at the event. The organization aims to ensure the safety and well-being of all attendees throughout the festivities.

The Foam Bubble Party is expected to be a big hit with children in Milwaukee, as it offers a much-needed opportunity for carefree enjoyment in the heart of summer.

For more information about the event and Milwaukee Recreation programming, visit the Milwaukee Recreation website.