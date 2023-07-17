Milwaukee Recreation to Host Student Showcase

× Expand Image via Milwaukee Recreation Wick Field

Milwaukee Recreation's Before & After-School program is set to host a student showcase at Wick Playfield (4929 W. Vliet St.) on Wednesday, July 26. The theme of the event, "Strong Mind, Strong Body," aims to highlight the significance of physical activity and mental well-being among students during the summer months.

From 9-11 a.m. and 12:30-2:30 p.m., students from the program will engage in a range of outdoor activities specially designed to encourage movement and physical play. Additionally, the event will emphasize the importance of mental health through various hands-on exercises.

Mindfulness activities will form a core part of the showcase, offering students an opportunity to explore different techniques to enhance their mental well-being. Participants can indulge in journal making, positive rock painting, yoga, and coloring exercises. These activities are aimed at promoting relaxation and mindfulness among students.

In addition to mindfulness activities, the showcase will offer engaging options for attendees. Participants will have the chance to try their hand at golf and experience the thrill of rock climbing with help from Adventure Rock. The event will also feature Milwaukee Recreation carnival games among other exciting offerings.

Milwaukee Recreation's Before & After-School program has been dedicated to providing enriching experiences for students, ensuring their holistic development. The student showcase serves as an excellent platform for children to actively engage in physical and mental activities while having fun with their peers.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to mark their calendars for Wednesday, July 26, and bring their children to Wick Playfield to participate in this exciting event. The showcase promises to be a stimulating and enjoyable experience, reinforcing the importance of maintaining a strong mind and body throughout the summer break.