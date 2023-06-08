Milwaukee Recreation to Host Youth Cycling Celebration

× Expand Image via Facebook / Jackroo Apparel JP Primm JP Primm

Milwaukee Recreation, in collaboration with various organizations including the Wisconsin Bicycle Federation, Tour of America's Dairyland, Wisconsin High School Cycling League, Wisconsin Cycling Association, Dreambikes, and Wheel and Sprocket, is thrilled to announce an upcoming one-day Cycling Celebration. This event aims to foster a love for cycling among the youth of Milwaukee and will take place at the Beulah Brinton Community Center on June 22.

The event encourages students entering 6th to 12th grade in the fall to participate. Students are encouraged to bring their own bicycles; however, if needed, bikes will be made available for use during the event.

The day's festivities will kick off at the Beulah Brinton Community Center, where participants will receive complimentary bike tune-ups to ensure their bikes are in top shape for the activities ahead. Following the tune-ups, students will have the opportunity to ride a lap of the Bay View Classic course along Kinnickinnic Avenue. The ride will be followed by a ride to Zillman Park, where participants will be treated to free ice cream and root beer floats generously provided by Babe's Ice Cream.

In addition, professional cyclists Rahsaan Bahati and JP Primm will engage with the students and share their experiences of racing professionally and competing on the pro cycling circuit.

Andrew Rossa, coordinator at Milwaukee Recreation, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, "We are excited to bring A Cycling Celebration to the community. Cycling is such a unique sport and incredibly popular in Milwaukee. We hope the students will have a great experience and learn something from Rahsaan and JP as well. We are thrilled to be hosting them!"

While the event is free to attend, it is necessary to reserve a spot for participating students at the Milwaukee Recreation website.

The Cycling Celebration will be a great event to encourage youth cycling and be a part of the growing sport.