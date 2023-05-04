Milwaukee Recreation's Family Drive-In Movie Day Returns for Third Season

× Expand Image via Milwaukee Recreation Drive In Movie

Milwaukee Recreation has announced the return of its Family Drive-In Movie Day on Saturday, May 13, with a rain date set for Saturday, May 20. Families are invited to enjoy a classic drive-in experience with two family-friendly movies, Moana and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The event, which takes place at MPS Central Services on 5225 W. Vliet St., is one of the only drive-in movie experiences in the city of Milwaukee. Families can sign up to see one or both movies, with popcorn and water provided. However, they are also encouraged to bring their own snacks to enjoy during the films.

Recreation Manager Lauren Lopez expressed her excitement for the event's return, stating, "The drive-in movie is such a unique experience, and we hope that people will enjoy the movies with family and friends!"

The first movie, Moana, will begin at 3:30 p.m., followed by Spider-Man: No Way Home at 5:30 pm. The cost is $20 per vehicle, per movie, and interested families can find additional details and registration information at the Milwaukee Recreation website.

Milwaukee Recreation's Family Drive-In Movie Day has been a beloved community event for the past two years, and this year promises to be just as exciting. With the opportunity to safely gather with family and friends for a unique movie experience, families are encouraged to sign up early to secure their spot for this annual event.