Miss America to Speak to Female Student Leaders in Racine

The 10th Annual GEMS Conference (Girls Empowered by Math & Science) will be held on January 12, 2023, at the University of Wisconsin - Parkside, with a keynote address from Miss America, Grace Stanke. The conference, presented by Girls Inc. of Southeast Wisconsin in partnership with several organizations, is a day-long event that aims to inspire middle school girls to pursue careers in STEM fields.

Stanke, who is a nuclear engineering student at the University of Wisconsin – Madison, is a native of Wausau, WI. She will be speaking about the importance of clean energy and her passion for nuclear engineering. "We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Miss America to GEMS Con," said Jeanette Brown, executive director of Girls Inc. of Southeast Wisconsin. "She calls herself a nuclear nerd, and we’re excited for the GEMS girls to learn about how Miss America will use her nuclear engineering education to promote clean energy.”

Girls Inc. of Southeast Wisconsin is a non-profit organization that was founded in 2007 by Jeanette Brown. The organization runs after-school programs in several Racine Unified schools that are girls-only safe spaces. The programs aim to teach girls about self-care, including avoiding teen pregnancy and drug use; academic enrichment; the development of life skills; and what it means to be independent.

This year's conference will feature a range of interactive workshops led by professionals in STEM fields. Some of the workshops that will be available include building a bridge out of drinking straws that can hold an unopened 16-oz water bottle, experiments with electricity, learning how to talk to animals and making lip gloss. The conference is expected to attract more than 450 middle school girls from the Racine Unified School District.

This year's conference marks the first in-person event since 2020. The 2021 conference was held virtually, and the 2022 event was held at a handful of schools with a limited number of presenters. The conference is presented by Girls Inc. of Southeast Wisconsin in partnership with American Association of University Women-Racine, UW-Parkside, Racine Unified School District, Gateway Technical College, SC Johnson, and United Way of Racine County.