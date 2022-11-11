Nomad World Pub Brings World Cup Festivities to Milwaukee

× Expand Nomad World Pub logo

Nomad World Pub, known for the raging World Cup parties it hosts every four years, has been met with a whole new challenge for the celebrations. This year, the World Cup starts the week of Thanksgiving. Luckily for Milwaukee’s soccer fans, Nomad World Pub owner Mike Eitel has risen to the occasion with plans for a full experience of the World Cup celebrations the city has to offer.

The 2022 World Cup begins at noon on Nov. 20 at the Nomad World Pub, 1401 E. Brady Street. For information, merchandise, and a countdown to the event, visit The Nomad World Pub.

“It’s the craziest year ever,” says Eitel. “Due to the weather and the holidays, we will be losing the massive summertime street parties of the past, so we are shifting to smaller, cozy sheltered and tempered spaces on our grounds. We will be hosting a few of those watch parties on the street with a jumbotron, DJs, and vendors that people are used to. The first of the big parties will be on Black Friday for the USA versus England match.”

The festivities this year include many indoor spaces to watch the event, including a large, heated tent referred to as “The Igloo,” as well as food, drinks, raffles, giveaways, music and more. Eitel plans to expand to street parties for some of the larger matches. The Pub will be open for any matches after 6 a.m., with coffee drinks available all day. Private parties and large group reservations are available.

The Nomad World Pub’s efforts are inspired by Eitel’s love of sports, as well as his travel experience. “At Nomad, it started way back in 1998 when France hosted the World Cup. When Nomad opened, it was inspired heavily by my stays at dozens of youth hostels during years of backpacking around the world! Hostels were amazing places for travelers to meet locals, as well as all sorts of other travelers,” says Eitel. “Soccer was almost always on the TV. I was staying in Rome and Florence during the 1990 World Cup in Italy and that was eye-opening, seeing first-hand how such different people from so many different cultures could come together and become a family while watching ‘The Beautiful Game.’”

Eitel and the Nomad World Pub have played an essential role in the growth of Milwaukee’s soccer scene. Fans credit the Nomad as the perfect place to experience the festivities that come with another year’s world cup, and with the celebrations on the horizon, the anticipation for the month-long event is electrifying. “It’s been so amazing to watch the growth of interest and participation in the sport I love, and we are proud of the role we’ve had in that over the last 27 years. I think people expect a lot from us at these events and know that I take them incredibly seriously…that I go over the top for them to have the best viewing experience they can possibly have if they’re not actually at the host country’s fan zones and matches,” says Eitel. “To me, seeing thousands of people coming to Nomad is truly special.”