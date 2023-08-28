North Shore Bank Announces Return of Southside Dining Week

× Expand Photo: Zocalo Food Park - zocalomke.com Zocalo Food Park Zocalo Food Park

North Shore Bank has recently announced the return of the annual Southside Dining Week, an event that highlights the rich tapestry of international flavors within Milwaukee's South Side. Now in its third year, the events will take place from September 30 to October 7. Each of the many participating restaurants will present a distinctive signature dish, all priced at $15 or less throughout the week.

The festivities will kick off on Saturday, September 30, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a showcase hosted at Zócalo Food Truck Park. Attendees can indulge in a wide array of culinary offerings from each of the food trucks at Zócalo. There will also be family-friendly activities including Polaroid photos, games, and live performances by local artists. This year, the food truck park will also offer cooking demonstrations, artistic installations, and interactive classes. Amongst the highlights are a salsa-making demonstration and a dance class, all open for public participation and free of charge. The first 50 guests will also receive complimentary ice cream from Scratch Ice Cream and churros from Mazorca Tacos.

The event is set to feature familiar restaurant favorites, including Orenda Café, AsianRican Foods, and MobCraft Beer, among others. There is also an open invitation for additional restaurants to join the lineup.

North Shore Bank will culminate Southside Dining Week with a captivating Hand Pie Fest on Saturday, October 7, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This ticketed event will be held at the brand-new Mitchell Street Arts Collective. Attendees can expect an array of hand pie samples, spanning empanadas, pierogi, and more, all provided by South Side eateries. Live performances and an audience vote for the Tastiest Hand Pie will add to the event's excitement.

Tickets are now available for purchase at the Southside Dining Week website.