Oktoberfest This Saturday at Oconomowoc’s New Baseball Park

A new Oktoberfest celebration is coming up this Saturday, October 15 at Oconomowoc's brand new Wisconsin Brewing Company Park, home of the Lake Country DockHounds baseball team, and will feature brews from several different local and regional breweries as well as Wisconsin Brewing, the park's sponsor, and plenty of live music, brats, and Oktoberfest style contests.

Both the ballpark and the team, a member of the American Association of Professional Baseball, kicked off this past May. The Wisconsin Brewing Company, of Verona in suburban Madison, picked up the naming rights and set up a five-barrel brewing system on site. The stadium and training facility is located in the Pabst Farms development.

The fest will feature the brewery's own Lake Louie Oktoberfest beer as well as Oktoberfests from Great Dane in Madison, Titletown in Green Bay, Lakefront and City Lights in Milwaukee, and more. Lake Louie was originally made in rural Arena, Wisconsin in Iowa County before merging with Wisconsin Brewing two years ago.

The Oktoberfest will also feature an art fair, contests for sauerkraut eating, stein holding, and best dirndl and lederhosen, and plenty of brats. It's a 21+ only event; for ticket info visit akecountry-live.com/2022-oktoberfest.