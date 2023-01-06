Oshkosh “Grenade” Makes Top TSA Unusual Finds List

Image via TSA Fake Grenade

A grenade in a suitcase would normally be a very big deal. Fortunately for employees at Mitchell Airport in 2022, spotting one on an X-Ray only yielded a spot on a year-end list.

Mitchell International Airport (MKE) made it onto the Transportation Security Administration's (TSA) annual list of the most unusual items found at security checkpoints across the country in 2022. The list was released in a video on the TSA's YouTube account. The inert grenade joins guns hidden in a Playstation console, knives in laptops, and a gun in a raw chicken as some of the TSA’s top finds of the year.

On July 29, a TSA officer noticed an image on the X-Ray that looked like a grenade. The passenger said they had bought a replica grenade as a gift for their son at the Oshkosh Air Show. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's deputies confirmed that the grenade was inert and took it away, citing the passenger.

The passenger should have checked the myTSA app or the "What Can I Bring?" feature on tsa.gov, which would have told them that replica explosives, like hand grenades, are not allowed in either checked or carry-on luggage.

It should go without saying, but do not bring anything resembling a grenade in your luggage. For a full list of what you can actually bring on an airplane, visit the TSA website.