Potawatomi Casino Hotel Milwaukee has announced that its signature charity event, Heart of Canal Street, is set to donate $500,000 to 20 children's charities located throughout Southeastern Wisconsin on December 14.

Since its inception in 1994, Heart of Canal Street has been important for children's charities in Southeastern Wisconsin. Over the course of 29 years, the initiative has contributed over $20 million to several organizations. Dominic Ortiz, CEO of Potawatomi Casino Hotel Milwaukee, expressed the significance of this charitable effort, stating, "Every year our employees anticipate this event as much as the charities do, and we love coming together to make a difference in children's lives as well as the communities they live in."

The funds for Heart of Canal Street primarily stem from the Canal Street bingo game, open for guests to participate in from now until December 14. A grand total of $500,000 will be divided equally among 20 deserving children's charities. Last year saw over 135 charities submitting applications, all with compelling cases to be selected by the casino. Charities are eligible to register annually, although previous year's winners cannot reapply.

Interested charities looking to apply or obtain further information, including guidelines, can visit paysbig.com/heart. Applications must be submitted by Friday, November 14.

Heart of Canal Street continues to shine as a symbol of hope and generosity, exemplifying a charitable connection between Potawatomi Casino Hotel and Southeastern Wisconsin.

Visit the Potawatomi Casino Hotel website for more information.