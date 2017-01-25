RSS

Potawatomi

The annual Milwaukee Chili Bowl returns for its 11th yearthis Sunday, January 29, at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. Dozens of localrestaurants and bars will compete for the coveted “Golden Ladle” award,including Mulligan’s Irish Pub and Grill.. more

Jan 25, 2017 8:19 PM Around MKE

Photo by Lacey MuszynskiPotawatomiHotel and Casino has undergone a renaissance recently, spurred by the additionof its high-rise hotel with sweeping views of Milwaukee. (If you ever get achance to check out the luxe presidential suite and patio.. more

Feb 26, 2016 3:24 PM Brew City Booze

Just as with prostitution, murder,and complaints about the weather, games of chance have been a part of Milwaukeeas far back as the city has existed. While reformers cried for local officialsto chase illicit gambling from Milwaukee in the 1890.. more

Feb 9, 2016 3:43 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous 1 Comments

Boris and Doris attended events in Milwaukee, including fundraisers for Riverwest Radio and Cream City Foundation, Colleen Kassner’s new art exhibit at the Grand Avenue Club and a screening of A Place to Stand, a documentary about Jimmy San... more

Mar 17, 2015 9:21 PM Around MKE

This just in: Scott Walker has rejected the Menomonee Nation's proposal to build a casino in Kenosha. Not surprisingly, he's blaming the compacts negotiated with then-Gov. Jim Doyle. Here's the official statement:Governor Scott Walker Announces No.. more

Jan 23, 2015 4:54 PM Daily Dose 5 Comments

Boris and Doris attended Milwaukee events, including a Native American Heritage Month dinner at Potawatomi and Third Friday Gallery Night in the Marshall Building in the Third Ward. more

Nov 26, 2014 11:50 AM Around MKE

At the very moment solar energy is becoming an affordable, realistic option for homeowners and businesses, the state’s largest utility, We Energies, is attempting to strike a fatal blow to this emerging industry more

Aug 27, 2014 2:05 AM News Features 33 Comments

RuYi is a small oasis of calm in the middle of the clangingPotawatomi casino floor. The ringing of the slots permeates slightly throughthe walls, but it's easy to pretend you're somewhere else when you've gotdelicious Asian food in front of you.. more

Jul 22, 2014 7:29 PM Around MKE

Being responsible for the entire future of NBA basketball in Milwaukee is a lot to put on the shoulders of even an outstanding young player like Jabari Parker, but, believe it or not, a lot more more

Jul 2, 2014 5:32 PM Taking Liberties 4 Comments

For any politician running for re-election, it’s a dream come true. That’s the proposal for the construction of an $800 million money gusher to be constructed in Kenosha that could erupt into a more

Oct 30, 2013 2:32 AM Taking Liberties

Skyline Music: The Tuesday night concert series at the Selig-Joseph-Folz Amphitheater in Milwaukee's Kadish Park featured a fab performance by RAS Movement. Often called more

Aug 22, 2013 1:18 AM Around MKE

Museum Milestone: Jim Kelly, head of exhibits at the Milwaukee Public Museum (MPM), had planned to complete a half-century tenure there. But budgets cut short his plan at the 48-year mark. The effervescent Irishman was, however... more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Around MKE

The Vecchio Entertainment Group, owned by local entrepreneur Russ Davis, offers the city a series of diverse locations and dining options. The group's ventures include Hubbard Park Lodge (Friday fish fries and Sunday brunch), Lakefront Bre... more

Aug 24, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Prolific rocker Steve Winwood was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 for his work with the prog-rock outfit Traffic, and it's not inconceivable he could be inducted again, since he was also a founding member... more

May 10, 2012 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Gladys Knight and the Pips recorded a number of minor hits for Motown in the mid-to-late '60s, but it wasn't until the group left the label that they scored their signature hit, “Midnight Train to Georgia.” Knight has had a colorful more

Apr 26, 2012 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Just try being glum around Mavis Staples. She radiates the kind of joy that can't help but put smiles on those around her, or so it seemed when she spread her brand of message music Friday night. “Message music” was a label commonly giv... more

Apr 23, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

After posting a $2.5 million fee to his Japanese club, the Brewers then had the ability to sign a contract to bring the three-time Japanese batting champion to Milwaukee.A Japanese source tweeted that the contract for Aoki is about $1.5 million p.. more

Jan 18, 2012 4:16 AM More Sports

<p> The new planet emerged from the night sky as a blue dot and, before science could answer any questions, swam closer to our world. Soon it grew larger than the moon in the morning sky and continued to swell in size. Unnatural and inescapable, i.. more

Jan 17, 2012 10:10 PM I Hate Hollywood

The Mitchell Park Domes host a particularly kid-friendly party, with live music, magic, juggling, clowns and improv comedy from ComedySportz. There will also be a bike raffle and food and drink available for purchase. Admission is $15 for more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Though the show has never rivaled “American Idol” in the ratings, NBC’s Simon Cowell-created reality show “America’s Got Talent” has nonetheless been one of the network’s most reliable summer performers, recently more

Oct 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

