11th Annual Milwaukee Chili Bowl Brings the Heat this Sunday
The annual Milwaukee Chili Bowl returns for its 11th yearthis Sunday, January 29, at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. Dozens of localrestaurants and bars will compete for the coveted “Golden Ladle” award,including Mulligan’s Irish Pub and Grill.. more
Jan 25, 2017 8:19 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
RuYi Adds Sushi Bar
Photo by Lacey MuszynskiPotawatomiHotel and Casino has undergone a renaissance recently, spurred by the additionof its high-rise hotel with sweeping views of Milwaukee. (If you ever get achance to check out the luxe presidential suite and patio.. more
Feb 26, 2016 3:24 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Games of Chance: Big Name and Big Time Gamblers from Milwaukee’s Early Days
Just as with prostitution, murder,and complaints about the weather, games of chance have been a part of Milwaukeeas far back as the city has existed. While reformers cried for local officialsto chase illicit gambling from Milwaukee in the 1890.. more
Feb 9, 2016 3:43 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous 1 Comments
Boris and Doris On the Town
Boris and Doris attended events in Milwaukee, including fundraisers for Riverwest Radio and Cream City Foundation, Colleen Kassner’s new art exhibit at the Grand Avenue Club and a screening of A Place to Stand, a documentary about Jimmy San... more
Mar 17, 2015 9:21 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
BREAKING: Walker Rejects Kenosha Casino
This just in: Scott Walker has rejected the Menomonee Nation's proposal to build a casino in Kenosha. Not surprisingly, he's blaming the compacts negotiated with then-Gov. Jim Doyle. Here's the official statement:Governor Scott Walker Announces No.. more
Jan 23, 2015 4:54 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 5 Comments
Boris and Doris On the Town
Boris and Doris attended Milwaukee events, including a Native American Heritage Month dinner at Potawatomi and Third Friday Gallery Night in the Marshall Building in the Third Ward. more
Nov 26, 2014 11:50 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
We Energies’ War on Its Solar Customers
At the very moment solar energy is becoming an affordable, realistic option for homeowners and businesses, the state’s largest utility, We Energies, is attempting to strike a fatal blow to this emerging industry more
Aug 27, 2014 2:05 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 33 Comments
Trying a Whole Fried Fish at RuYi
RuYi is a small oasis of calm in the middle of the clangingPotawatomi casino floor. The ringing of the slots permeates slightly throughthe walls, but it's easy to pretend you're somewhere else when you've gotdelicious Asian food in front of you.. more
Jul 22, 2014 7:29 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
How the Bucks Could Change Milwaukee
Being responsible for the entire future of NBA basketball in Milwaukee is a lot to put on the shoulders of even an outstanding young player like Jabari Parker, but, believe it or not, a lot more more
Jul 2, 2014 5:32 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 4 Comments
Walker’s All-You-Can-Grab Campaign Cash
For any politician running for re-election, it’s a dream come true. That’s the proposal for the construction of an $800 million money gusher to be constructed in Kenosha that could erupt into a more
Oct 30, 2013 2:32 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Boris and Doris On the Town
Skyline Music: The Tuesday night concert series at the Selig-Joseph-Folz Amphitheater in Milwaukee's Kadish Park featured a fab performance by RAS Movement. Often called more
Aug 22, 2013 1:18 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Boris and Doris On the Town
Museum Milestone: Jim Kelly, head of exhibits at the Milwaukee Public Museum (MPM), had planned to complete a half-century tenure there. But budgets cut short his plan at the 48-year mark. The effervescent Irishman was, however... more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Twisted Fisherman Designed for Fun
The Vecchio Entertainment Group, owned by local entrepreneur Russ Davis, offers the city a series of diverse locations and dining options. The group's ventures include Hubbard Park Lodge (Friday fish fries and Sunday brunch), Lakefront Bre... more
Aug 24, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
This Week in Milwaukee
Prolific rocker Steve Winwood was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 for his work with the prog-rock outfit Traffic, and it's not inconceivable he could be inducted again, since he was also a founding member... more
May 10, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee
Gladys Knight and the Pips recorded a number of minor hits for Motown in the mid-to-late '60s, but it wasn't until the group left the label that they scored their signature hit, “Midnight Train to Georgia.” Knight has had a colorful more
Apr 26, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Mavis Staples @ Potawatomi Bingo Casino
Just try being glum around Mavis Staples. She radiates the kind of joy that can't help but put smiles on those around her, or so it seemed when she spread her brand of message music Friday night. “Message music” was a label commonly giv... more
Apr 23, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Brewers sign Japanese import Aoki to two-year deal
After posting a $2.5 million fee to his Japanese club, the Brewers then had the ability to sign a contract to bring the three-time Japanese batting champion to Milwaukee.A Japanese source tweeted that the contract for Aoki is about $1.5 million p.. more
Jan 18, 2012 4:16 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Another Earth
<p> The new planet emerged from the night sky as a blue dot and, before science could answer any questions, swam closer to our world. Soon it grew larger than the moon in the morning sky and continued to swell in size. Unnatural and inescapable, i.. more
Jan 17, 2012 10:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Party Under Glass
The Mitchell Park Domes host a particularly kid-friendly party, with live music, magic, juggling, clowns and improv comedy from ComedySportz. There will also be a bike raffle and food and drink available for purchase. Admission is $15 for more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
America’s Got Talent Live
Though the show has never rivaled “American Idol” in the ratings, NBC’s Simon Cowell-created reality show “America’s Got Talent” has nonetheless been one of the network’s most reliable summer performers, recently more
Oct 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee