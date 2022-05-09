Potawatomi Hotel and Casino Plans $100 Million Renovation

× Expand Photo via Facebook / Potawatomi Hotel and Casino Potawatomi Hotel and Casino

The campus of Potawatomi Hotel and Casino is about to offer even more amenities, as they announced a $100 million renovation on Monday. More than 120,000 square feet of the casino will be overhauled to offer a top-tier gaming, dining and entertainment experience.

Two new tenant chains will expand into the casino, with the addition of a Starbucks coffee on the casino’s third floor, just off of the skywalk entrance. In that same area will be a franchise location of Rock & Brews, the restaurant chain owned by Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS. The new restaurant will feature a stage, as well as variety of craft beers and a full food menu. A groundbreaking is scheduled for this Wednesday, ahead of KISS’ performance at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

If the sit-down experience isn’t what you’re looking for at the casino, three quick service food and beverage stations will open, where gamblers can grab a bite to eat or have food delivered to their machine of choice.

Of course, the casino expansion also includes new gaming options. In addition to 1,800 slot machines and a brand new bar, the highest end of gamblers will be treated to a new high-limit room and VIP Lounge, which will feature a bar, stage and brick-oven kitchen. The third floor of the casino will also feature an expansive new design with an array of 4K televisions, as well as a gift shop and convenience store to accommodate hotel guests.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

“Milwaukee and southeast Wisconsin has been home to the Potawatomi for hundreds of years, and this project is another example of how we are continuing to invest in and better the communities that we call home,” said Forest County Potawatomi Chairman Ned Daniels, Jr. via statement. “We are excited to bring these new experiences to our guests and to continue our role as the top entertainment destination in Wisconsin.”

Construction on the renovation is scheduled to be completed by spring of 2023. The casino will remain open during construction.