Pride at Work Hosting Over the Rainbow Kickball Tournament

× Expand Over the Rainbow Kickball Tournament 2023

Milwaukee Area Labor Council’s Pride at Work chapter is hosting the Over the Rainbow Kickball Tournament this Saturday, August 12. It will be held at Rainbow Park Picnic Area 1 (700 S. 119th St., West Allis) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event’s goal is to hold space for LGBTQ+ and worker-oriented communities in a fun and meaningful way.

Pride at Work have wanted to do a summer social like this for a few months now, and kickball seemed to them like a friendly outdoor competition that people could easily connect with. The labor organization is committed to uplifting the voices of LGBTQ+ and working folks both in and out of their workplaces, as President Robyn Schultz explains. “We have some amazing people involved in our chapter and are always looking for ways to include more. Our hope is that folks feel welcome and join in on conversations with us.”

The cost to join is $5 per individual or $50 per team. Hot dogs, veggie dogs and water will be provided. Participants are welcome to bring their own dishes. Once folks arrive, they will be put into teams and compete in a bracket. Everyone should plan to spend about four to five hours playing kickball.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

“It should be a nice opportunity to spend time with other LGBTQ+ folks and our allies as we work together to build solidarity with and for all,” Schultz says.

Fill out the Over the Rainbow Kickball Tournament registration form at milwaukeelabor.org/2023/06/23/over-the-rainbow-kickball-tournament. Once completed, email the form to lauryn@milwaukeelabor.org.