PufferFish Set to Open at Hotel Metro

PufferFish, the beloved pop-up bar in Milwaukee, announced its plans to reopen as a permanent bar on the rooftop of Hotel Metro. The grand opening is set to take place on Friday, May 5, where guests will get to see the newly renovated bar designed by Three Sixty Milwaukee.

Initially, PufferFish opened as a temporary bar in the backyard of Lost Whale, as a way to keep staff employed and patrons engaged during the COVID-19 pandemic. After 18 months as a reservation-only space, and after enduring a full Wisconsin winter in an outdoor patio, PufferFish went nomadic, executing pop-ups all over the city. That included a six-month residency at Hotel Metro, the pop-up’s new home.

“I was humbled to see over 400 people show up to our first pop-up at Hotel Metro,” said JC Cunningham, owner of PufferFish, “When the line wrapped down the 2 flights of stairs in the landing and out the door, we knew immediately that we had found our home.”

The one-day event turned residency has now culminated in a full partnership with the hotel. Renovations began in late December, taking a Mid-Century Modern tropical design and paying homage to the hotel's natural decorum.

PufferFish will feature a strong emphasis on tropical drinks (like a Frozen Pain Killer) with a focus on classics, and will celebrate the history of cocktails. In addition to its eccentric drinks, PufferFish will also feature a small and intimate food menu in collaboration with Chef Aaron Miles. The artful menu is designed by Christian Mckillop, and will feature drinks curated by some of the best bartenders in the area.

PufferFish will feature two indoor spaces that will run year-round, and two outdoor decks that overlook the city and run seasonally. A private room called “The Fish Tank” can also be reserved privately through the hotel. PufferFish will be open Wednesday and Thursday from 5:00 p.m. - Midnight and Friday & Saturday from 5:00 p.m. - 1:00 a.m. It will also feature “Flight School” once a month on Tuesdays, where guests can come to learn about spirits and cocktails.

With two indoor bars and one outdoor bar, PufferFish will not be short of cocktail experiences. “The Bar was birthed out of necessity in a real wild time as an excuse to get our whole staff rehired,” said Cunningham, “I’m thankful and grateful for everyone who has supported us over the years and can’t wait to show them what this thing can look like as a fully functioning bar.”