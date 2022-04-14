Shop Local at Entrepreneur-Driven Community Market

× Expand Photo via Marquette University

Student entrepreneurs from Marquette University and local businesses and organizations will be featured at a community market organized by the Milwaukee Entrepreneur Incubation Program (MKE EIP), an organization that serves Marquette University’s diverse student population.

MKE EIP hosts markets and networking events that connect Marquette students with local small businesses, bridging campus and city through mentorship, accessible events and partnerships.

The goals of MKE EIP include providing entrepreneurship opportunities for students, facilitating mentorships between students and community members, building relationships with like-minded community partners, and supporting BIPOC businesses and non-profit organizations in the Milwaukee community.

Unlike many local markets which charge a table fee for their vendors, MKE EIP has removed this barrier to entry for new businesses. The objective is to facilitate a space for individuals to promote their business, gain community interaction and build relationships without having to worry about additional costs.

The event was conceived over a year ago by Marquette student Jaylin Rivas-Rodriguez, class of ’24. “Everything was amazing! In the school, students were amazing and supportive! This was a great event and I can’t wait to go to the next one! I met so many great people,” said Simone of Anicole Candle Co., recalling MKE EIP’s previous market. “Love what y'all are doing! I wish this had been around when I was a Marquette student!” added Jasmine Gonzalez of The Level Up Book Club.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

The MKE EIP market is a family-friendly event open to all community members. We invite you to come shop, eat, explore and learn about the young entrepreneurs, businesses, and organizations in our community.

The market will be held noon-3 p.m. Saturday, April 23, hosted by Escuela Verde Newline Community Cafe and the Urban Ecology Center of the Menomonee Valley (3700 W. Pierce St.).

For more information follow MKE EIP on Instagram or send them an email at info@mkeeip.com.