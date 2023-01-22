Sober-ish Wisconsin: Luxe Golf Bays

If you're looking for the next group activity to do that doesn’t necessarily revolve around eating or drinking, you have come to the right place. Welcome to Soberish Wisconsin, the place to go for ideas for what there is to do.

Guests can also enjoy food and drinks from the full-service restaurant and bar, as well as a variety of other amenities such as music, games, and a rooftop terrace. Each golf bay comes with its personal bay host, that periodically comes by the table to serve your crew. I got a chance to try the delicious hot chocolate and cookies, which were both equally delicious. The Luxe Golf menu offers food, desserts, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages to go with your game.

Luxe venues also offer a range of event spaces for parties, corporate events, and other occasions. You can celebrate your birthday and bring your own cake! No matter the age or experience level, there’s something for you to enjoy at the Franklin golf center.

Find out more about Luxe Golf Bays at their website.