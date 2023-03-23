Summerfest 2023 Ground Stage Headliners Announced

× Expand Photo credit: Summerfest

It’s a day that music fans in Milwaukee look forward to every year. On Thursday morning, Summerfest announced the ground stage headliners for the 2023 festival, celebrating 55 years of The Big Gig. This year’s festival takes place in the three-weekend format once again, running from Thursdays-Saturdays from June 22 to July 8.

A number of headliners for this year’s festival have already been confirmed, with Eric Church opening the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 22, and the festival closing with Imagine Dragons on July 8. Other amphitheater headliners include the final tour of electronic act Odesza, James Taylor, country stars Zac Brown band and jam-band legend Dave Matthews. The BMO Pavilion also recently announced a number of headliners, including Cheap Trick, Elvis Costello, Ava Max and many more.

The 55th anniversary of Summerfest lineup is here, and it is guaranteed to be one of the biggest parties of the year in Milwaukee. Check out the lineup of ground stage headliners below: