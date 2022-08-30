Summerfest Announces 2023 Dates

× Expand Photo: summerfest.com Summerfest at night from above Summerfest

While Milwaukee is just a few months removed from Summerfest 2022, concert fans can already start to mark off some dates on next summer’s calendar. On Tuesday, Summerfest announced their dates for the 2023 run of the festival, retaining the three-weekend format for June 22-24, June 29-July 1 and July 6-8 of next year. The 2023 edition of Summerfest will celebrate the festival’s 55th anniversary, with a lineup expected to be finalized and released next spring, as is standard with the timeline of previous years. American Family Insurance Amphitheater headlining act announcements and general admission ticket sale information will be made available in the weeks to come.

In a release from Milwaukee World Festival Inc., Summerfest noted that it surveyed patrons with the help of national third-party research companies SimpsonScarborough and LEGENDS about the three-weekend format, and found favorable support. The festival also noted that the format allows for an expanded booking window for available acts, and more opportunities to bring nationally touring acts to favorable timeslots earlier in the day.

“Since its inception, Summerfest’s goal has been to provide a world class music festival and gathering place for the community to enjoy” said Don Smiley, CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. via statement. “As we celebrate our 55th anniversary, we feel fortunate to have a passionate fanbase. It is important to be responsive to fans’ interests by providing more opportunities to attend on weekends, bringing more national touring artists, and offering an enhanced Summerfest experience.”

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

The rollout of festival announcements for Summerfest 2023 is just beginning, with lots for Milwaukee music fans to look forward to in the near future. For more information and updates leading up to next year’s festival, fans can visit the Summerfest website.