Suthe CBD Coming to Cannabis Expo on June 4

Image: Tranont - tranont.com Tranont Suthe CBD drops Tranont Suthe CBD drops

Mark Vento was introduced to the health benefits CBD at a business function a few years ago. He had zero clues about the power of plant-based medicine and it's benefits. “The turning point,” he says, “was when I introduced Suthe CBD to someone who suffers from the symptoms of Multiple Sclerosis.” The person suffered with an arm that bounced up and down when she picked up a fork. Since Suthe is not oil and is water soluble, the three drops put in her water bottle fully dispersed.

“Five minutes later,” Vento says, “her arm ceased shaking and she could feel her toes in the carpet. You can't stop the disease, but the CBD stopped some of her symptoms associated with it. It was life changing for both of us.”

Suthe is a water-soluble, full-spectrum hemp CBD fluid that preserves the full profile of the cannabis plant for faster, more effective results. Vento says he strives to educate people about our whole flower fluid CBD and array of plant-based products.

“We had a great time introducing our product at the last show in 2020,” Vento says. “We met some wonderful people, made some great business contacts and of course helped folks with our Suthe CBD product. I encourage people to come and check us out and see what everyone has to offer. It's a great opportunity for everyone to come out, shop and compare all in one location. We are looking forward to this year’s show in a positive way, one person at a time. It's a great philosophy and very rewarding.”