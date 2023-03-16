The Hop Brings Back the Family Hop for Spring Break

× Expand Ridership numbers were strong for the Hop during its first month of operation last November.

The Hop is looking forward to the return of its Family Hop program this spring. From March 27 through April 8, families can enjoy a fun and free way to explore the city with a range of activities and events planned. Thanks to the support of Children’s Wisconsin, Rooted MKE, and Classy Girl Cupcakes, this year’s program promises to be better than ever.

One of the highlights of the Family Hop program is “Stories on The Hop,” a children’s storytime held right on board the streetcar. The Hop has partnered with Rooted MKE, which is Milwaukee’s only BIPOC children’s bookstore, makerspace, and academic support center. Children will be invited to a stationary streetcar outside of The Hop’s maintenance facility, where they will hear a reading of “Last Stop on Market Street” by Matt de la Peña. After the story, children will be able to participate in a discussion about the book’s themes and engage in streetcar-themed craft projects. Children will also receive their very own copy of the book, courtesy of Children’s Wisconsin. The event will take place from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, and advance registration is required. To register, visit The Hop website.

Another exciting activity that is part of the Family Hop program this year is Hop Bingo, an on-board game that children can play while riding the streetcar. The Bingo card features common sights along the streetcar route, and there is a designated area for a special sticker that the rider can receive from their streetcar operator. Once a child spots enough sights for bingo and receives their sticker, they can bring their completed card to Classy Girl Cupcakes on N. Jefferson St. near the Cathedral Square streetcar platform to receive a free cupcake (valid Monday through Saturday during Classy Girl’s normal business hours for children ages 12 and under). Bingo cards can be downloaded from The Hop website or picked up at select locations throughout the city including all Milwaukee Public Library branches.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

To help families make the most of their streetcar adventure, The Hop has also produced some helpful tips for hopping with kids. These tips can be found on their website along with other family-friendly destinations along the route.

Overall, the Family Hop program is a great opportunity for families to get out and explore Milwaukee while enjoying fun and free activities. Thanks to the support of Children’s Wisconsin, Rooted MKE, and Classy Girl Cupcakes, this year’s program promises to be even better than before. Families are encouraged to register for “Stories on The Hop” and to download their Hop Bingo cards to join in the fun.

Learn more about the Family Hop here.